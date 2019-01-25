Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: To miss at least one week

Mirotic (calf) has been given a 1-to-2 week timetable for a return and will undergo further evaluation in one week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It was initially reported that Mirotic would be reevaluated within the next few days, but that timetable has been extended and he's been officially ruled out for his team's next couple of games. The Pelicans will be extremely short-handed with Mirotic, Julius Randle (ankle), Anthony Davis (finger) and E'Twaun Moore (rest) out due to their respective injuries, although they'll have to stick it out with their reserves for the time being.