Mirotic finished with nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during New Orleans' 123-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.

Mirotic couldn't get get going on a night when he posted his worst shooting percentage (33.3) of the five postseason games thus far. The 27-year-old big also put up single-digit shot attempts for the second straight playoff game, although his reduced playing time Sunday played a part. His work on the boards did remain solid, and Mirotic has now hauled in at least eight rebounds in each postseason contest to date. He'll look to pick his scoring back up when the Pelicans attempt to even the series in Game 2 on Tuesday.