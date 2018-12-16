Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Unlikely to play Sunday
Mirotic (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Heat.
Mirotic was unable to practice Saturday, so it's not much of a surprise that he's trending towards being unavailable. Sunday will presumably mark his second straight absence. In games that Mirotic has been sidelined, Jrue Holiday averages 56.9 fantasy points, while Julius Randle averages 47.1 fantasy points.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Could miss some time•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out with ankle injury•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Struggles off the bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will come off bench•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...