Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Unlikely to play Sunday

Mirotic (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Heat.

Mirotic was unable to practice Saturday, so it's not much of a surprise that he's trending towards being unavailable. Sunday will presumably mark his second straight absence. In games that Mirotic has been sidelined, Jrue Holiday averages 56.9 fantasy points, while Julius Randle averages 47.1 fantasy points.

