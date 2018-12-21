Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Unlikely to see action Friday
Mirotic (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Mirotic has missed three consecutive contests due to a right ankle injury and is in jeopardy of sitting out a fourth after being listed as doubtful on New Orleans' most recent injury report. Assuming Mirotic is ruled out, Julius Randle (ankle) and Solomon Hill should continue to see an increase in playing time.
