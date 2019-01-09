Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Upgraded to questionable
Mirotic (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.
As reported earlier, Mirotic was tabbed as doubtful heading into Wednesday's contest and it appeared unlikely that the former first-round pick would participate versus the Cavaliers. However, Mirotic's injury status must have taken a turn for the better, as the forward is now upgraded to questionable. It still doesn't guarantee though, that Mirotic, who hasn't played since Dec. 10 due to an lingering right ankle injury, will make his awaited return to action Wednesday.
