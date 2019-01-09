Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will be game-time call

Mirotic (ankle) will be a game-time decision Wednesday against the Cavs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Pelicans upgraded Mirotic to questionable Wednesday morning, and Woj adds that the forward will go through a workout in pregame to test out the ankle before a decision is made. In the event Mirotic is cleared to play, there's a good chance his minutes would be limited.

