Mirotic (ankle) will be a game-time call for Monday's game against the Raptors, Daniel Sallerson of NOLA.com reports.

Mirotic missed Saturday's game with a sprained right ankle, but he was able to go through shootaround Monday morning. At the time, he looked to be more probable than questionable, but the Pelicans will now wait until just before game-time to make a final call on his status. If Mirotic is ultimately held out, Julius Randle would stand to gain most, from a fantasy perspective.