Mirotic will come off the bench Monday against the Pistons, Pelicans radio color analyst John DeShazier reports.

The Pelicans initially listed Mirotic as the starter, but coach Alvin Gentry will apparently pivot to veteran Emeka Okafor, who will start an NBA game for the first time in nearly five years. While the decision is somewhat of a puzzling one, it does make some sense from a defensive perspective, as Okafor can match up with Andre Drummond, while Anthony Davis handles Blake Griffin. Expect Mirotic to still play a key role off the bench, and it's likely his overall workload won't be greatly impacted. The 27-year-old played 49 minutes in Saturday's double-overtime win over the Nets.