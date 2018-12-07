Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will come off bench
Mirotic will come off the bench Friday against the Grizzlies, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Despite Mirotic being healthy, coach Alvin Gentry will experiment with bringing him off the bench while Julius Randle starts alongside Anthony Davis. It's unclear if Mirotic will see his workload reduced. Either way, it's his first game coming off the pine this season.
