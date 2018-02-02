Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will make Pelicans debut Saturday

Mirotic will make his Pelicans debut in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

This means that Mirotic, who was dealt to the Pelicans on Thursday, will not play in Friday's game in Oklahoma City. However, the team's newest member is expected to slide right into the starting power forward spot next to Anthony Davis on Saturday and could be in line for some extended minutes given the Pelicans' shaky frontcourt depth. Mirotic was having a career-best start to his season in Chicago, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting an impressive 43 percent from behind the arc.