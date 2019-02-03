Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will not play Monday
Mirotic (calf) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Pacers.
Mirotic will miss his sixth straight game as he continues to deal with a right calf strain. He should be considered questionable for the next game, Wednesday against the Bulls, however, with the All-Star break nearing, he may be shut down through the break.
