Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will play Tuesday vs. Portland
Mirotic (hip) is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.
Mirotic was held out of Saturday's contest with a minor hip injury, but after going through his pregame routine Tuesday, feels healthy enough to play. Barring a last second setback in warmups, look for Mirotic to take on his typical role off the bench, which would likely afford him minutes in the upper-20s or low-30s.
