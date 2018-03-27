Mirotic (hip) is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.

Mirotic was held out of Saturday's contest with a minor hip injury, but after going through his pregame routine Tuesday, feels healthy enough to play. Barring a last second setback in warmups, look for Mirotic to take on his typical role off the bench, which would likely afford him minutes in the upper-20s or low-30s.