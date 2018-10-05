Mirotic (Achilles) said he will play in Friday's preseason game against the Knicks, Daniel Sallerson of Pelicans.com reports.

As expected, Mirotic, who sat out of the team's first two preseason games with a sore Achilles, is good to go for Friday night's contest. Even with the offseason addition of Julius Randle, Mirotic is still expected to play a large role in the Pelicans' frontcourt this season, but his minutes could be limited Friday given that he is just making a return from injury.