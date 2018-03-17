Mirotic will shift back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Mirotic drew the start Thursday against the Pelicans in what was likely a matchup-based decision. However, after a one-game stint in the top unit, he'll head back to the bench Saturday, with Emeka Okafor reclaiming a spot in the top unit. Despite the demotion, Mirotic should still see minutes in the upper-20s or low-30s, which give him plenty of utility in both season-long leagues and DFS contests.