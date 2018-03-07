Mirotic will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

Mirotic drew the start on Sunday with Emeka Okafor (ankle) sitting out, posting 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes. With Okafor making a full recovery and being re-inserted in the top unit Tuesday, Mirotic will head back to the bench in the corresponding move. Despite the demotion, Mirotic has still played the bulk of the power forward minutes most nights and he's unlikely to see his role decrease much despite Okafor's presence.