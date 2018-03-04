Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will start Sunday
Mirotic will move into the starting five Sunday against the Mavs, Pelicans reporter Jim Eichenhofer reports.
The Pelicans will be without Emeka Okafor (ankle), so they'll revert back to their previous lineup, featuring Mirotic at the four and Anthony Davis at the five. The move into the starting five likely won't have much bearing on Mirotic's overall role, as he's essentially been playing starter's minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 14 off bench Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 16 points in 30 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Set for bench role Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Returns to starting five Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...