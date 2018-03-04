Mirotic will move into the starting five Sunday against the Mavs, Pelicans reporter Jim Eichenhofer reports.

The Pelicans will be without Emeka Okafor (ankle), so they'll revert back to their previous lineup, featuring Mirotic at the four and Anthony Davis at the five. The move into the starting five likely won't have much bearing on Mirotic's overall role, as he's essentially been playing starter's minutes off the bench.