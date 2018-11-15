Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will undergo MRI Thursday
Mirotic will undergo an MRI on his injured right ankle Thursday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Mirotic exited Wednesday's contest early after landing awkwardly on his right ankle, which is the same ankle that caused him to miss the two previous games. Mirotic's status for Friday's game against the Knicks is questionable at this time, and more information on his status will come following Thursday's MRI.
