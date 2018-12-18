Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Won't play Wednesday
Coach Alvin Gentry said Mirotic (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Mirotic is still working his way back from a right ankle injury and will miss a third straight game as a result. With Julius Randle (ankle) also out, Solomon Hill is an option to see an uptick in minutes Wednesday. At this point, Mirotic should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
