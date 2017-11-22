Pelicans' Omer Asik: Available Wednesday, unlikely to play
Asik (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs but "probably won't play", Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Asik has been battling Crohn's disease, which has rendered him unable to play so far this season. While it's still unlikely he'll see the floor Wednesday, this represents a significant step in his progress.
More News
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Intends to play at some point this year•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Out again Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Out indefinitely with illness•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...