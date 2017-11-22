Pelicans' Omer Asik: Available Wednesday, unlikely to play

Asik (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs but "probably won't play", Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Asik has been battling Crohn's disease, which has rendered him unable to play so far this season. While it's still unlikely he'll see the floor Wednesday, this represents a significant step in his progress.

