Pelicans' Omer Asik: Grabs four boards in Tuesday's loss

Asik had one point (1-4 FT), four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Kings.

Asik picked up five fouls and was eaten alive by Kosta Koufos and Georgios Papagiannis, so this wasn't a positive performance for the almost-traded center. Nevertheless, if he does indeed remain with the Pelicans beyond the deadline, coach Alvin Gentry appears to trust Asik much more than he does sophomore big man Cheick Diallo, who saw just six minutes on Tuesday.