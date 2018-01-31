Pelicans' Omer Asik: Grabs four boards in Tuesday's loss
Asik had one point (1-4 FT), four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Kings.
Asik picked up five fouls and was eaten alive by Kosta Koufos and Georgios Papagiannis, so this wasn't a positive performance for the almost-traded center. Nevertheless, if he does indeed remain with the Pelicans beyond the deadline, coach Alvin Gentry appears to trust Asik much more than he does sophomore big man Cheick Diallo, who saw just six minutes on Tuesday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Trade to Bulls falls apart•
-
Bulls' Omer Asik: Traded to Bulls•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Grabs four boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Available Wednesday, unlikely to play•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Intends to play at some point this year•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...