Pelicans' Omer Asik: Grabs four boards in Wednesday's win

Asik had two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds, and one assist in eight minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 win over the Nuggets.

Asik has appeared in three straight contests and four of the last seven. This was his lowest share of playing time in any of these appearances, but that likely had to do with the fact that the Nuggets were playing smaller lineups for most of the game. Asik, who is battling Crohn's disease, may continue to see an uptick in minutes while Anthony Davis (groin) is out. However, it's also possible Asik has leapfrogged sophomore big man Cheick Diallo, who has been a healthy scratch for four straight games now.