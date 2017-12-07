Pelicans' Omer Asik: Grabs four boards in Wednesday's win
Asik had two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds, and one assist in eight minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 win over the Nuggets.
Asik has appeared in three straight contests and four of the last seven. This was his lowest share of playing time in any of these appearances, but that likely had to do with the fact that the Nuggets were playing smaller lineups for most of the game. Asik, who is battling Crohn's disease, may continue to see an uptick in minutes while Anthony Davis (groin) is out. However, it's also possible Asik has leapfrogged sophomore big man Cheick Diallo, who has been a healthy scratch for four straight games now.
More News
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Available Wednesday, unlikely to play•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Intends to play at some point this year•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Out again Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Omer Asik: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.