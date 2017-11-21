Pelicans' Omer Asik: Intends to play at some point this year

Coach Alvin Gentry said he intends to get Asik (illness) on the court at some point this year, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Asik has yet to see the floor this year, as he was diagnosed with Crohn's disease prior to the season. It definitely doesn't sound like Asik is nearing a return, but coach Gentry does still plan to have him available at some point this year. For now, Asik can still be considered out indefinitely and even when he does return, he likely won't become a fantasy contributor behind the likes of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.