Pelicans' Omer Asik: Intends to play at some point this year
Coach Alvin Gentry said he intends to get Asik (illness) on the court at some point this year, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Asik has yet to see the floor this year, as he was diagnosed with Crohn's disease prior to the season. It definitely doesn't sound like Asik is nearing a return, but coach Gentry does still plan to have him available at some point this year. For now, Asik can still be considered out indefinitely and even when he does return, he likely won't become a fantasy contributor behind the likes of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.