Pelicans' Omer Asik: Out again Sunday
Asik (illness) will not play Sunday against the Lakers.
Circumstances around Asik's illness are still somewhat unclear, and at this point it's difficult to predict when he might be activated. There's been no indication that Asik will be back on the floor, let alone in the rotation, anytime soon, rendering him an afterthought in most leagues.
