Pelicans' Omer Asik: Remains out indefinitely

Asik (illness) remains out indefinitely and will not play Wednesday against the Wolves, Wolves' radio voice Alan Horton reports.

Asik was diagnosed with Crohn's disease a few weeks before the start of the season and has been away from the team receiving treatment. The Pelicans haven't provided much in the way of an update, but there's no evidence to suggest that Asik will be back on the court anytime soon.

