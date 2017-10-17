Play

Pelicans' Omer Asik: Ruled out Wednesday

Asik (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies and remains without a timetable for a return.

Though he technically hasn't been ruled out past Wednesday, Asik remains without a timetable for a return while he's currently being treated for Crohn's disease. In his absence, Alexis Ajinca should be the primary backup to DeMarcus Cousins at center.

