Pelicans' Omer Asik: Ruled out Wednesday
Asik (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies and remains without a timetable for a return.
Though he technically hasn't been ruled out past Wednesday, Asik remains without a timetable for a return while he's currently being treated for Crohn's disease. In his absence, Alexis Ajinca should be the primary backup to DeMarcus Cousins at center.
