Pelicans' Omer Asik: Trade to Bulls falls apart

Updating a previous note, the trade that sent Asik and a first-round pick to the Bulls has fallen apart, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Not even 30 minutes after it was reported that Asik was being shipped to Chicago, the trade fell apart due in large part to team's wanting the Bulls to guarantee his $12.5 million team option for the 2018-19 season. Asik will now remain the Pelicans, where he is expected to continue being a deep bench option in the frontcourt, even with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) out for the rest of the season.