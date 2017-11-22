Pelicans' Omer Asik: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday

Asik (illness) has been upgrade to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Coach Alvin Gentry mentioned on Tuesday that he hoped to have Asik take the court at some point this year and while that made it seem like Asik was still going to be out for some time, he's now surprisingly being considered for a return just a day later. The big man has been working through Crohn's disease and even if he were to be cleared, he likely wouldn't see anything more than a handful of minutes. Fantasy owners will likely want to steer clear until a defined role is set.