Pelicans' Omer Asik: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday
Asik (illness) has been upgrade to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Coach Alvin Gentry mentioned on Tuesday that he hoped to have Asik take the court at some point this year and while that made it seem like Asik was still going to be out for some time, he's now surprisingly being considered for a return just a day later. The big man has been working through Crohn's disease and even if he were to be cleared, he likely wouldn't see anything more than a handful of minutes. Fantasy owners will likely want to steer clear until a defined role is set.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.