Jones and the Pelicans agree to a training camp deal Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jones last played in the league during the 2014-15 season. He spent all three years of his career with the Thunder. Most recently, the 25-year-old played with BC Khimki of the Russian VTB United Leauge. Albeit a long shot, the Pelicans are thin on wing depth, so Jones could potentially land a spot on the regular season roster if he can impress in camp.