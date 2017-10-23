Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Advances to shooting drills
Rondo (sports hernia) was able to go through some shooting drills Sunday, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Rondo isn't expected back until at least mid-November after undergoing surgery to address a core-muscle issue earlier this month, but it sounds like he at least hasn't hit any unexpected snags in his rehab. The Pelicans signed veteran Jameer Nelson a few days ago to address their lack of point-guard depth, but it's expected that a healthy Rondo will step into a starting role once he's given clearance to play again. If that's the case, Jrue Holiday would likely shift over to shooting guard while the likes of E'Twaun Moore, Nelson and Ian Clark would lose out on minutes.
