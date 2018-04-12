Rondo recorded 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 14 assists, five rebounds, and four steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 win over the Spurs.

Rondo was remarkable, dropping his 15th double-double of the campaign to end the regular season. He handed out double-digit dimes in 22 of 65 appearances in 2017-18, and will likely look to go to work against the defensively dismal Trail Blazer backcourt (Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum) in round one of the playoffs.

