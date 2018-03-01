Rondo contributed 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 win over the Spurs.

Rondo handed out a dozen dimes for the third straight contest, and he distributed double-digit assists in six of 11 February affairs. After suffering through a slump in January, Rondo appears to be on a roll, and the absence of DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is forcing the veteran point guard to take on more playmaking responsibility.