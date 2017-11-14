Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Available Monday

Rondo (sports hernia) is available for Monday's game against the Hawks, but he is not expected to log more than six minutes.

Rondo was originally targeting a return Friday against the Nuggets, so he appears to be slightly ahead of schedule. However, it looks like the Pelicans are just going to really ease the veteran point guard into the swing of things, as his current minute restriction takes away any potential fantasy value. Still, he will look to start building a rapport with Pelicans big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.