Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Available Monday
Rondo (sports hernia) is available for Monday's game against the Hawks, but he is not expected to log more than six minutes.
Rondo was originally targeting a return Friday against the Nuggets, so he appears to be slightly ahead of schedule. However, it looks like the Pelicans are just going to really ease the veteran point guard into the swing of things, as his current minute restriction takes away any potential fantasy value. Still, he will look to start building a rapport with Pelicans big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.
More News
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Targeting Nov. 17 return•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Advances to shooting drills•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Out 4-to-6 weeks after sports hernia surgery•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Out Sunday, dealing with sports hernia•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Out Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Tweaks groin•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.