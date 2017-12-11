Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Collects season-high 18 assists

Rondo scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds, 18 assists, five steals and one block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 131-124 win against Philadelphia.

Rondo collected a season-high 18 assists in a season-high 37 minutes on Sunday. Over his last five games, the guard is averaging 11.8 points, 11.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds. Rondo has collected at least 10 assists in four out of his last five games. For the season, he is averaging 8.1 assists through 13 games. The New Orleans guard also contributed significantly on the defensive end with a season-high five steals to top off an overflowing stat sheet against Philadelphia.