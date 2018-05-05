Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Delivers a delicacy of delicious dimes Friday
Rondo tallied four points (2-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 21 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 119-100 victory over Golden State.
Rondo served up a plethora of dimes Friday, setting a franchise playoff high with 21 assists. He went missing in the scoring department but more than made up for it with not only 21 assists but 10 rebounds. He has reinvented himself this across the back end of this season and has formed a nice partnership with Anthony Davis. The good times will need to continue of the Pelicans hope to win Game Four on Sunday and tie the series up at 2-2.
