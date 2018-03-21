Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Dominates in Tuesday's win
Rondo exploded for 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 assists, nine rebounds, and three steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 win over the Mavericks.
Rondo finished one board shy of a triple-double, stepping up in the absence of fellow starting guard Jrue Holiday (illness). It's unclear whether Holiday will miss any more games, but Rondo would figure to see a boost in usage if Holiday needs Wednesday (versus the Pacers) and Thursday (versus the Lakers) off to recover. Either way, the Pacers and Lakers are two up-tempo teams, and Rondo has been filling up the stat sheet over the last two months.
