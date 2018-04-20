Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Double-double in Game 3 win
Rondo scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 119-102 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 3.
The veteran point guard has now recorded back-to-back double-doubles and is averaging 12.7 points, 12.3 assists, 7.7 boards, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in the series. Rondo's playoff experience appears to be coming in handy for the Pelicans, so expect him to remain productive Saturday as they look for a sweep in Game 4.
