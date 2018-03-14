Rondo scored 12 points (6-13 FG) while adding 17 assists, five rebounds and five steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 win over the Hornets.

It was a vintage Rondo performance, as he stayed active in the passing lanes on defense and created plenty of open looks on offense for Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday. The veteran point guard has only 11 double-doubles on the season, but four of them have come in the last nine games, suggesting Rondo is poised for a big finish to the regular season as he works to keep the Pelicans in the Western Conference playoff picture.