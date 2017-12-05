Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Double-doubles in loss

Rondo finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-115 loss to the Warriors.

Rondo was able to put up his third consecutive double-double, while matching his season-high of two three-pointers. He has looked a lot better over the past three games, as he learns to play alongside his new teammates. Unfortunately, Anthony Davis (groin) could miss some time and Rondo will have to wait to build on that relationship. He is not going to put up a lot of points, but he should still be owned in standard leagues for his upside in assists, steals, and rebounds from the guard position.