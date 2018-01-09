Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Double-doubles in Monday's win

Rondo totaled 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 15 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 115-112 win over the Pistons.

Rondo was outstanding as a ball distributor, helping three other first-unit mates to double-digit point totals while posting double-digit dimes for the first time 2018. The veteran guard has three consecutive double-digit point totals as well to open the new calendar year, and he's shot between 45.5 and 60.0 percent in the last four contests overall.