Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Drops eight dimes in Friday's return
Rondo scored seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 Ft) while adding eight assists and a rebound in 25 minutes during Friday's 107-102 loss to the Cavaliers.
He'd missed the previous two games with a wrist injury, and while Rondo didn't see a full workload in the return to the court, he still displayed his usual distribution skills. With the Pelicans trying to hang onto a playoff spot over their final six games, expect the 32-year-old point guard to play as many minutes as he can handle.
