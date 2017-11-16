Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Expected to play 20-24 minutes Friday
Rondo will likely play between 20-to-24 minutes in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Pelicans radio broadcaster Daniel Sallerson reports.
Rondo recently returned from a 12-game absence due to a sports hernia and has played in just 19 total minutes between the two games he's played since coming back. So, it looks like with the sharp increase in minutes Friday that the point guard is nearly back to full health, which means Jameer Nelson will likely continue to see his workload reduced.
