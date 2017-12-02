Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: First double-double of season Friday

Rondo contributed 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 assists and eight rebounds over 29 minutes in Friday's 114-108 loss to the Jazz.

The outing was Rondo's most productive game of the nine contests he's played thus far, as well as his first double-double of the campaign. The veteran point guard has only hit double digits in the scoring column on two occasions thus far, but he's been offering his typically solid production in the assists category thus far. Rondo could be primed for an uptick in usage beginning with Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers if Anthony Davis' groin injury results in a multi-game absence.