Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Game-time call Friday vs. Cavaliers
Rondo (wrist) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Rondo has missed the last two games with a sprained right wrist and while it's encouraging that he hasn't been ruled out a day in advance, he'll ultimately need to go through pregame warmups Friday to test everything out. For that reason, he'll be a game-time call and another update may not be provided until just before tip-off. In Rondo's absence Tuesday, Ian Clark picked up the start and posted eight points and two assists across 29 minutes.
