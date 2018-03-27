Rondo (wrist) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.

Rondo will be looking to return from a one-game absence due to a sprained right wrist, but will first need to test it out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. With tip-off slated for an hour after lineup lock, Rondo's designation as a game-time decision will make him a fairly risky DFS play Tuesday. That said, if he does ultimately get rule out, the likes of Ian Clark, DeAndre Liggins and Larry Drew would be called upon for more minutes.