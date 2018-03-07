Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Generates another full line Tuesday
Rondo supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Clippers.
Rondo saw backcourt mate Jrue Holiday rather unexpectedly assume the role of top facilitator Tuesday, but he still managed to turn in another solid, well-rounded line. The veteran point man -- whose scoring can sometimes be a tad on the inconsistent side -- has now encouragingly tallied three consecutive double-digit point totals, and four in his last five games overall. Combined with his typically superior assists production and solid rebounding efforts on many nights, Rondo's fantasy stock is likely as strong as it's been all season, particularly with the increased usage he's enjoying in the wake of DeMarcus Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury.
