Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Goes scoreless in loss

Rondo contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 14 minutes during a 116-106 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

Rondo went scoreless for the second time this season during Tuesday's loss. He also played just 14 minutes, which marks his lowest workload since Nov. 15. After a two-game stretch in which combined for a total of 30 assists, Rondo has now dished out a combined 12 assists over his last three games. He's not the most consistent player to own.