Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Hands out 13 dimes in Wednesday's win
Rondo supplied two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 assists, and seven rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 win over the Grizzlies.
Rondo delivered his 20th double-digit dime performance of the campaign. He remains an excellent source of assists, though the rest of his contributions are fairly sporadic. The Pelicans are still looking to clinch a playoff spot, so Rondo can be expected to receive ample minutes during the final four regular season tilts.
