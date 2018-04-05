Rondo supplied two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 assists, and seven rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Rondo delivered his 20th double-digit dime performance of the campaign. He remains an excellent source of assists, though the rest of his contributions are fairly sporadic. The Pelicans are still looking to clinch a playoff spot, so Rondo can be expected to receive ample minutes during the final four regular season tilts.