Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: In vintage form during Game 1 win
Rondo posted six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3P), 17 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in New Orleans' 97-95 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Rondo was in elite facilitator mode on the night, effectively feeding the likes of Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Nikola Mirotic during the Game 1 upset. The veteran point guard was pointedly praised by teammates and head coach Alvin Gentry following the game for his level of preparation with respect to the Trail Blazers' attack, and his veteran savvy will undoubtedly continue to playing a pivotal role in any success the Pelicans experience this postseason.
More News
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Another full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Vintage effort in key victory•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Hands out 13 dimes in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Stuffs stat sheet in Sunday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Drops eight dimes in Friday's return•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Will play Friday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....