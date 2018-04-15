Rondo posted six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3P), 17 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in New Orleans' 97-95 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Rondo was in elite facilitator mode on the night, effectively feeding the likes of Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Nikola Mirotic during the Game 1 upset. The veteran point guard was pointedly praised by teammates and head coach Alvin Gentry following the game for his level of preparation with respect to the Trail Blazers' attack, and his veteran savvy will undoubtedly continue to playing a pivotal role in any success the Pelicans experience this postseason.