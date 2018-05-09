Rondo totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and three steals across 21 minutes in New Orleans' 113-104 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Rondo was limited by a sore groin in the second half, leading to his lowest minutes total of the postseason. The veteran guard may have finished up the series in lackluster fashion due to the limited playing time, but he undoubtedly made his mark during the playoffs. Rondo finished the postseason with averages of 10.3 points, 12.2 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 33.6 minutes over nine games, posting two double-doubles while dishing out double-digit dimes on six occasions overall. He'll head into free agency having generated his best shooting percentage (46.8) since the 2012-13 campaign, with a return to New Orleans also potentially in the cards.