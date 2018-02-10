Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Moving back to starting five
Rondo will start at point guard, bumping DeAndre Liggins to the bench, for Saturday's tilt against the Nets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Rondo has come off the bench over the past two contests, as coach Alvin Gentry was looking for "a spark" with the second unit. In that role, Rondo averaged 11.5 points, 9.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 27.5 minutes per game. Coach Gentry has opted to go back to his usual starting five for Saturday's matchup, however. As a starter this season, Rondo is posting 7.3 points, 7.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent from the field.
